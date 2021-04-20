Watch
San Diego transit agency settles death lawsuit for $5.5M

Associated Press
Court Rulings
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 13:30:50-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County’s transportation agency has apologized and agreed to pay $5.5 million to the mother of a mentally ill man who died after a security officer kept a knee on his neck for several minutes.

The settlement in the 2019 death of Angel Hernandez was announced Monday.

Hernandez, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, died after he was taken down after wandering near train tracks in San Diego. He stopped breathing and died at a hospital.

At Monday's news conference, the CEO of the county's Metropolitan Transit System said the officers ”made mistakes" that contributed to the death.

