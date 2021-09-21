Watch
San Francisco mandates vaccines for all airport workers

Jeff Chiu/AP
In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, United Airlines passengers wait in line to register at the SFO COVID-19 rapid testing site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. San Francisco is requiring all workers at San Francisco International Airport to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees who are exempt must undergo weekly testing. The mandate announced Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, applies to roughly 46,000 on-site personnel, including employees of contractors and retail tenants.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is requiring all workers at San Francisco International Airport to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees who are exempt must undergo weekly testing.

The mandate announced Tuesday applies to roughly 46,000 on-site personnel, including employees of contractors and retail tenants. Mayor London Breed’s office said the mandate is the first for a U.S. airport and goes into effect immediately.

Some airlines have already announced vaccination mandates for employees. San Francisco also requires its municipal workers to be inoculated.

Hawaii requires workers at state facilities, including airports, show proof of vaccination or provide weekly verification that they’ve been tested weekly.

