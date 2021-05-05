Watch
San Francisco OKs task force to study Black reparations

Posted at 10:55 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:55:46-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco officials have approved a task force that will study financial compensation, community programs and other ways to make reparations to the descendants of slaves, becoming the largest city in the nation to take such a step.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint the 15-member African American Reparations Advisory Committee.

It includes Black people who have been displaced from San Francisco, have been incarcerated or have experienced homelessness, among other criteria.

In the next two years, the committee will have to submit a final draft that should determine “the scope of and eligibility for a citywide reparations program."

