San Francisco pledges to crack down on retail shoplifting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor and police chief of San Francisco say they’ll dedicate more police, beef up coordination and make it easier for retailers to report shoplifters.

Brazen commercial thieving caught on video has added to the city’s reputation as soft on crime.

Mayor London Breed said retail theft hurts people who rely on convenience stores and pharmacies for work, medication and food.

In June, a masked man was caught on video at a Walgreens, stuffing items into a trash bag before cruising out of the store on a bicycle.

Police Chief Bill Scott said the department is determined to make people feel safer.