Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

San Francisco pledges to crack down on retail shoplifting

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Mayor London Breed, center, and San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, right, arrive at a news conference in San Francisco. Breed and Scott say they'll dedicate more police, beef up coordination and make it easier for retailers to report shoplifters. Brazen commercial thieving caught on video has added to the city's reputation as a lawless land of crime. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
San Francisco Retail Theft
Posted at 2:34 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 17:34:54-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mayor and police chief of San Francisco say they’ll dedicate more police, beef up coordination and make it easier for retailers to report shoplifters.

Brazen commercial thieving caught on video has added to the city’s reputation as soft on crime.

Mayor London Breed said retail theft hurts people who rely on convenience stores and pharmacies for work, medication and food.

In June, a masked man was caught on video at a Walgreens, stuffing items into a trash bag before cruising out of the store on a bicycle.

Police Chief Bill Scott said the department is determined to make people feel safer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids