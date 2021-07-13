Watch
San Francisco sees rise in shootings, aggravated assaults

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco saw an increase in shootings in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, and a slight uptick in aggravated assaults like those seen in viral videos. Scott said, Monday, July 12, 2021, that retail robberies have declined despite brazen thefts caught on video. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Jul 13, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco saw an increase in shootings in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The city also saw a slight uptick in aggravated assaults like those seen in viral videos that have drawn national attention. But Police Chief Bill Scott said Monday retail robberies have declined despite brazen thefts caught on video.

Scott said there were 119 shootings in the first half of the year, compared to 58 in 2020. The number includes both fatal and nonfatal shootings.

The chief used the news conference to push for more officers amid a national movement to cut police funding following the police killing of George Floyd.

