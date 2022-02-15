Watch
San Francisco votes on city's scandal-plagued school board

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - A pedestrian walks below a sign for Dianne Feinstein Elementary School in San Francisco on Dec. 17, 2020. In a city with the lowest percentage of children of all major American cities, school board elections in San Francisco have often been an afterthought. One of the first issues to garner national attention was the board's decision to rename 44 of the city's public schools they said honored public figures linked to racism, sexism and injustice. On the list were names like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and trailblazing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
San Francisco School Board Recall
Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 13:15:36-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another chapter opens in the saga of San Francisco’s scandal-plagued school board as voters weigh whether to recall three members after a year of controversy that captured national attention.

For many parents, Tuesday’s special municipal election is a referendum on how the city’s school board managed the pandemic.

The recall effort stemmed from parents' frustration over the board's slow reopening of public schools.

They say the board instead focused on unrelated matters including the renaming of 44 schools and the elimination of tests to get into the city's elite Lowell High School.

Critics call the recall effort a waste of time and money as the district faces a $125 million budget deficit.

