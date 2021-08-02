Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

San Francisco's iconic cable cars are running again

items.[0].image.alt
Olga Rodriguez/AP
People line up to board a cable car at the Powell Street turnaround plaza in San Francisco on Monday. San Francisco's iconic cable cars are rolling again after being sidelined by the pandemic for months. People were already forming long lines to ride the cable cars, which will offer free rides the month of August.
San Francisco's iconic cable cars are running again
Posted at 12:56 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 15:56:26-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s iconic cable cars were rolling and ringing their bells on the city’s hills again Monday after being sidelined for 16 months by the pandemic.

At Powell and Market, one of the cable car’s stops, a line of people snaked around waiting to ride a car to Ghirardelli Square or Fisherman’s Wharf.

Mayor London Breed said it will be free to ride the cable cars in August and asked people to be patient because the service won’t follow a regular schedule.

The historic trolleys will resume full service and start charging a riding fee in September. About 17,000 riders a day packed onto the cable cars daily before they were parked in March 2020 as the city locked down

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!