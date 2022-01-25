Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance

items.[0].image.alt
Haven Daley/AP
FILE - San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo stops to view a makeshift memorial for the rail yard shooting victims in front of City Hall in San Jose, Calif., on May 27, 2021. Gun owners would be required to carry liability insurance and pay a fee under a proposed ordinance in the city of San Jose that officials say would be the first of its kind in the United States. Mayor Liccardo says it would also encourage the 5,500 households with a legally registered gun to have gun safes, trigger locks, and to take gun safety classes. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
California Gun Liability Law
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 14:19:51-05

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — Gun owners would be required to carry liability insurance and pay a fee under a proposed ordinance in the city of San Jose that officials say would be the first of its kind in the United States.

Mayor Sam Liccardo says it would also encourage the people in the 5,500 households with a legally registered gun to have gun safes, trigger locks, and to take gun safety classes.

Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California, said his group will sue, calling it “totally unconstitutional.”

The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Literacy Project

News Literacy Project: Join the Movement