San Quentin inmate podcast host among California clemencies

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, filmmaker Ken Burns walks with inmate Rahsaan Thomas at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. Burns visited the prison to show parts of his new documentary, Country Music. On Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom commuted Thomas' sentence that will allowing him to immediately go before the state parole board which will decide if he should be released on parole. Thomas was serving a 55 1/2 years-to-life sentence for a 2000 second-degree murder conviction. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Ken Burns
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 12:27:28-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has commuted the sentence of an inmate who has drawn national attention as co-host of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated podcast Ear Hustle. The program is produced inside San Quentin State Prison.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision will allow 51-year-old Rahsaan “New York” Thomas to immediately go before the state parole board.

Thomas is also a regular contributor to the San Quentin News, along with publications outside prison walls. He is chairman of the Society of Professional Journalists San Quentin satellite chapter and works with several criminal justice reform groups.

Thomas was among 18 commutations, 24 pardons and five reprieves announced Thursday by Newsom.

