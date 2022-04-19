San Quentin inmates study at 1st college based behind bars

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Behind a fortress wall and razor wire and a few feet away from California’s death row, students at one of the country’s most unique colleges discuss the 9/11 attacks and issues of morality, identity and nationalism.

They are students at Mount Tamalpais College at San Quentin State Prison, the first junior college in the country based behind bars.

The college was accredited in January by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges after a 19-member commission determined a college program held at San Quentin for more than two decades was providing quality education to its students.