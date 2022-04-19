Watch
San Quentin inmates study at 1st college based behind bars

San Quentin Prison College
Eric Risberg/AP
Instructor Douglas Arnwine hands back papers with comments to his incarcerated students during a Mount Tamalpais College English class called Cosmopolitan Fictions at San Quentin State Prison on April 12, 2022, in San Quentin, Calif. The community college, the first in California with a campus inside a prison, is the latest addition to San Quentin's numerous rehabilitation programs that have made it a desired destination for inmates throughout the state.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 15:41:39-04

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Behind a fortress wall and razor wire and a few feet away from California’s death row, students at one of the country’s most unique colleges discuss the 9/11 attacks and issues of morality, identity and nationalism.

They are students at Mount Tamalpais College at San Quentin State Prison, the first junior college in the country based behind bars.

The college was accredited in January by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges after a 19-member commission determined a college program held at San Quentin for more than two decades was providing quality education to its students.

