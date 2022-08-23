San Rafael police officer dumps homeless man in a different county

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — The San Francisco attorney's office says they're investigating why a San Rafael police officer dropped off a mentally ill man in the city leaving him alone in a residential area with no resources.

A shocked neighbor recorded a video from her home across the street. She says after the officer unloaded the man and his belongings and then drove off.

Neighbors who saw what happened say he then started causing trouble in the neighborhood. The man seemed to light something on fire and started throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.

The San Francisco police and fire departments were called arriving about 35 minutes later.

San Francisco city attorney David Chiu says his office is now investigating.

"It's disturbing to think that another jurisdiction would drop someone experiencing homelessness or mental health challenges in the middle of a residential neighborhood with no services or resources around it. It doesn't make for a good outcome."

Chiu says his office is looking into how often this could be happening and says legal action is not off the table.

A spokesperson for the San Rafael Police Department says driving someone into San Francisco is not part of their policy. He says they're addressing the issue internally with both the officer involved and the supervisor on-duty who approved him to do this.