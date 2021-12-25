Watch
Satu, orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, dies at 26

Ken Bohn/AP
In a photo, date not known, provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego. Satu, 26, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The zoo announced Satu's death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan's cause of death is likely to be related to cancer. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)
Posted at 10:26 PM, Dec 24, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, has died. He was 26.

The zoo announced Satu’s death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan’s cause of death is likely to be related to cancer.

Satu had been under veterinary care for serious illness but collapsed and was unable to be resuscitated.

The zoo called Satu a “much-loved ape” and “charismatic primate.” Other details were not immediately available.

Satu was born at the zoo in 1995. He sired two offspring, a male named Cinta and a female named Aisha.

