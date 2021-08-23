Watch
School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll

LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas. As COVID-19 cases surge, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, but their views are sharply divided along political lines. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Posted at 1:39 PM, Aug 23, 2021
BOSTON (AP) — A new poll finds that a majority of Americans support mask and vaccine mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about 6 in 10 Americans say masks and vaccines should be required in schools. But attitudes were sharply divided along political lines.

Among Republicans, about 3 in 10 said they favor mask requirements for students and teachers. That's compared with about 8 in 10 Democrats, with a similar split over vaccine requirements for teachers and eligible students.

Masks have become a hotly contested topic as U.S. schools reopen amid surging numbers of coronavirus cases.

Some states are mandating masks, while some have barred mask requirements.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
