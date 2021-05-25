Watch
Schools try pep-rally tactics to get students vaccinated

Damian Dovarganes/AP
San Pedro High School students hold vaccination signs at a school-based COVID-19 vaccination event for students 12 and older in San Pedro, Calif., Monday, May 24, 2021. Schools are turning to mascots, prizes and contests to entice youth ages 12 and up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before summer break. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 9:54 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 12:54:22-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A growing number of public schools are using mascots, food trucks and prize giveaways to encourage students to get vaccinated before summer vacation.

The massive effort to create a pep-rally atmosphere comes only weeks after the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was approved for younger adolescents ages 12 to 15.

Administrators want to get as many shots in students' arms as possible. They hope it will pave the way to return to normal classes in the fall. But they have a long way to go.

Only a fraction of the nation's teens are vaccinated so far.

