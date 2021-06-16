Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Scottish man who faked death in California jailed for rape

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Friday, July 26, 2019, file photo provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office shows Kim Vincent Avis, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis. Avis, of Scotland, who tried to evade justice by fleeing to the United States, where he faked his death at a California beach, was sentenced on Friday, June 11, 2021, to 15 years in prison for rape and other sexual offenses, authorities in Scotland said. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Kim Vincent Avis
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 16:55:24-04

A Scottish man who tried to evade justice by fleeing to the United States has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape and other sexual offenses.

Kim Avis faked his death at a treacherous California beach in 2019. But investigators caught up with him in Colorado, and he was extradited to Scotland.

Avis was convicted in the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland, and sentenced last week. He was awaiting trial in 2019 when he fled to the U.S., where his son reported him missing after a nighttime beach swim in Carmel, California.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads