Searchers rescued after helicopter crash, hiker also found

Posted at 1:43 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 16:43:14-04

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A crew looking for a hiker who was missing in the Sierra Nevada survived after their Navy helicopter crashed along the California-Nevada line. Both the searchers and the hiker were rescued over the weekend.

The helicopter crew escaped injury but had to spend Friday night in the rugged wilderness before they were rescued Saturday from a mountain ridge on the state line east of Yosemite National Park.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash.

The hiker, Oklahoma University professor Ronald Bolen, was found in good condition after being reported missing last week on a trail.

