Seattle woman IDed as victim fatally shot in California bus

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say that a Seattle woman was the person shot to death inside a Greyhound bus in Northern California after a 21-year-old man who was acting erratically opened fire, killing her and wounding four others.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Friday that 43-year-old Karin Dalton died at the scene of the Wednesday shooting in the city of Oroville.

Butte County Sheriff officials say that suspect Asaahdi Coleman of Sacramento started shooting at passengers as they exited the Los Angeles-bound during a scheduled stop.

Coleman fled the bus and was arrested naked inside a Walmart. It was not immediately known if has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.