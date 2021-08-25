SeaWorld San Diego's Emperor dive coaster to open March 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- After a delay brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, SeaWorld San Diego announced its much-anticipated dive coaster, the Emperor, will open early next year.

According to SeaWorld, the Emperor “will be the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California, as well as the only floorless dive coaster in the state.”

SeaWorld officials said the coaster will be open for riders in March 2022.

SeaWorld offered this description of the thrill ride:

“Named after the world’s largest penguin, the new coaster will mimic this species’ amazing underwater diving ability. Climbing to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air, riders will be suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 143-foot facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour. Riders will also experience inversions, barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn and flat spin as they race along the nearly 2,500 feet of track. Each of the floorless ride cars will hold 18 riders in three, six-person rows. This is the first seating configuration of its kind in North America.”

In November 2019, park officials announced the addition of the Emperor ride, but the initial opening date of summer 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic.