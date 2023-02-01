Selma Police officer shot and killed in line of duty identified, suspect's name also released

UPDATE: The name of the Selma Police officer that was shot and killed in the line of duty has been released. According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was killed on Tuesday. He began his career with the department in May of 2021.

According to the FCSO, "around 11:45 am on Tuesday, a homeowner flagged down Carrasco as he was patrolling the 2600 block of Pine Street in Selma. She alerted him to a suspicious man being on her property. Officer Carrasco got out of his patrol vehicle and tried to contact the man, later identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon. As Carrasco approached, Dixon immediately fired several shots, striking Officer Carrasco. Dixon then took off running while still armed with his gun."

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect was spotted by and taken into custody. Dixon's gun was later recovered a short distance from where he was arrested.

The motive is still under investigation but the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it could be gang-related.

The Delano Police Department took to social media to offer condolences for the fallen officer writing "our hearts are with the Selma Police Department as we mourn the loss of one of their police officers." Adding "the Delano Police Department extends our sincerest condolences to the officer's loved ones, friends, and personnel of the Selma Police Department."

The Bakersfield California Highway Patrol office issued their response as well, writing "we mourn with our brothers and sisters at the Selma Police Department for the loss of a hero."