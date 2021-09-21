Watch
Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest unscathed by wildfire

Noah Berger/AP
A firefighter hoses down hot spots around a sequoia tree in the Trail of 100 Giants of Sequoia National Forest, Calif., as the Windy Fire burns on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. According to firefighters, the tree sustained fire damage when the fire spotted into its crown.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 16:11:48-04

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — The ancient massive trees of Sequoia National Park’s famed Giant Forest are unscathed even though a wildfire has been burning near them in California’s Sierra Nevada for nearly two weeks.

Fire spokesman Mark Garrett says Tuesday that so far there has been no damage to any of the trees.

The KNP Complex of two lightning-sparked fires that merged has spread over more than 39 square miles, feeding on other types of trees on the high-elevation mountain slopes. To the south, the Windy Fire in the Giant Sequoia National Monument has scorched part of at least one giant tree.

