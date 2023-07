SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KERO) — A bomb squad was called in after two mysterious packages parachuted into a neighborhood in Dan Dimas.

Authorities say deputies responded to a report about the packages. Deputies in turn evacuated nearby residents.

An arson and explosives unit was dispatched. The unit was able to determine that the packages were part of a science experiment project.

People in the neighborhood were quickly notified and returned to their homes.