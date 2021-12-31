Watch
Sewage spill closes south Los Angeles County beaches

DAMIAN DOVARGANES/ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this file photo, school children walk on a closed beach Wednesday, May, 21, 2003, at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, Calif.
POLLUTED BEACHES
Posted at 12:52 PM, Dec 31, 2021
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Beaches along the south Los Angeles County coast have been closed due to a spill untreated sewage.

Authorities say a sewer main line failed Thursday afternoon in the city of Carson and 2 million gallons to 4 million gallons of sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor.

The city of Long Beach has closed all swimming areas on approximately 7 miles of its beaches. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has closed Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point Park, Royal Palm and Rancho Palos Verdes beaches.

