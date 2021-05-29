Watch
Sheriff: Rail yard shooter stockpiled guns, ammo at his home

AP
This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately 22,000 thousand rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 8:11 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 23:11:21-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a gunman who killed nine of his co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled weapons and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at his house before setting it on fire.

Officials said Friday that Samuel James Cassidy had coordinated the fire to coincide with the violence Wednesday at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County sheriff’s office says investigators found 12 guns, multiple cans of gasoline and suspected Molotov cocktails at Cassidy’s house.

Officials say he also rigged a time-delay method to set his home on fire by putting ammunition in a cooking pot on the stove near an accelerant.

