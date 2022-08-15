Sheriff's deputies respond after monkey calls 911

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says a monkey is responsible for a disconnected 911 call on Saturday night.

Sheriff's officials say deputies were sent to investigate the dropped call after dispatchers tried to call and text back the number but received no response.

The address turned out to be the Zoo to You facility in Paso Robles.

Sheriff's officials say none of the people there made the 911 call, but they soon identified the culprit -- "Route," the Capuchin monkey.

They say the very inquisitive Route apparently took the zoo's cell phone from the zoo's golf cart and started pushing buttons, resulting in the 911 call.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office joked, "... Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can't really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do."