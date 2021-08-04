Sheriff's detective, former police investigator testify during hearing for Paul, Ruben Flores

(UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.) - Paul and Ruben Flores were back in court Wednesday for day three of their preliminary hearing where more people were being called to testify.

The first person to take the stand was San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Cole.

Court was on the record Wednesday at 9:17 a.m. Prosecutor Chris Peuvrelle submitted an arrest report into evidence from May 27, 1996 when Paul Flores was arrested by Arroyo Grande police for driving on a suspended license.

Peuvrelle then tried to submit a corresponding booking photo of Paul, reportedly from when he was booked and released on an outstanding warrant, but Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, objected, stating there was lack of foundation due to a disrupted chain of custody of the original booking photo.

Judge Craig van Rooyen sustained the objection for the time being, saying the prosecution needed to have proof that the original booking photo, which shows Flores with a black right eye, was fair and accurate.

The ninth person was then called to the stand.

Former Cal Poly police investigator Lawrence Kennedy took the stand after Cole.

Serving as an investigator from 1985-2003, he reportedly investigated Kristin Smart’s missing person’s report the Monday and Tuesday after she went missing over Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

He testified that he interviewed Javier Carrillo, Paul Flores’ roommate at that time.

According to Kennedy, Carrillo told him that Paul said Kristin was “flirting” with him at the party on Crandall Way.

He went on to testify that Carrillo said Paul told him he walked Kristin back to the dorm areas before leaving her and going back to his own dorm.

Kennedy says Carrillo told him that the Tuesday after Memorial Day, he noticed Paul had a black eye at dinner and stated Paul told him he got it from playing basketball.

When asked about Kristin’s current whereabouts, Kennedy testified that Carrillo said Paul told him "she's home with my parents.”

Kennedy says he spoke with Paul at his dorm on May 28, 1996 and described him as being “nervous” and having discoloration to his right eye.

During testimony Wednesday, Peuvrelle showed Kennedy the booking photo of Paul he’d earlier tried to submit as evidence. Kennedy confirmed that was how Paul looked the day he spoke with him.

ORIGINAL STORY: The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores heads into Day 3 Wednesday.

The father and son were arrested in April and charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Paul, 44, is charged with murder and is being held without bail in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Ruben, 80, is charged with accessory after the fact and is currently out on bail.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Multiple people have already been called to testify including Kristin’s parents, Stan and Denise Smart, and former students who knew Kristin or attended the party she was at the night she went missing.

For full recaps on the first two days in court, click here and here.

The hearing is expected to last about three weeks.

Due to video and audio restrictions put in place by the judge, the hearing is not being live streamed.

This story will be updated as new information from court becomes available throughout the day.

