Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Sheriff's van with arrestees rolls over in collision

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
File Image of Ambulance
File Image of Ambulance
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 16:45:57-05

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California motorist has been arrested after a collision that overturned a Riverside County sheriff’s prisoner transport van carrying an officer and three arrestees.

Riverside police say the collision occurred at 12:30 a.m. Friday in downtown Riverside when the sheriff’s van entered an intersection and a Honda CR-V failed to stop at a red light. The Honda CR-V fled but left behind it’s front bumper with license plate, and a fluid trail.

Police followed the trail arrested the drive on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and hit-and-run.

The van occupants had minor complaints of pain and were taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Literacy Project

News Literacy Project: Join the Movement