Shipping delays affecting California nut growers

(KERO) — California growers say they're feeling the effects of shipping delays.

In Northern California delays are impacting farms trying to ship nuts ahead of the holiday.

For the walnut farming business in Glenn County the holiday season is the most important.

Growers say they're behind on delivering to their customers.

President of Carriere Family Farms Bill Carriere says when the product does not arrive on time they lose money. Carriere says problems started with the pandemic then there are delays at ports and labor shortages have made this worse.

"It’s very frustrating for us because we’ve worked all year to make this product, get it packaged on time, and then we can’t get it to the customers. So customers are frustrated we are frustrated, the prices increase it’s just no fun," said Carriere.

He says if there is not a solution soon he is worried the problem will grow into next year.