Shooting victim pushed out of car near forest north of LA

Posted at 1:33 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 16:33:49-04

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after witnesses reported seeing a gunshot victim shoved out of a car in a remote area north of Los Angeles.

ABC 7 reports callers to 911 said the victim was pushed from a white Mercedes sedan along Bouquet Canyon Road near the Angeles National Forest Wednesday evening. Fire officials say the wounded person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The Mercedes crashed nearby and the driver was seen running into heavy brush. LA County sheriff’s officials didn’t have a suspect description on Thursday.

