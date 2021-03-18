Six Flags announces it'll reopen on April 1

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif — Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced its plans to reopen the park in early April.

On April 1 and 2 the park will welcome back members and passholders, while the general public will be welcomed back on April 3.

Following state guidance the parks will operate with reduced attendance levels and use a new reservation system.

Guests and employees will be required to have their temperature checked before entry. They'll also be required to wear a mask throughout their visit. Social distancing will also be required inside the park. Distance markers have been placed at all restroom, and retail locations as well as all ride and dining queue lines.

Dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place to disinfect high touch points and restrooms.

The park has also announced that Los Angeles County will continue to operate a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Magic Mountain's parking lot.