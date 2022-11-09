Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Six Flags Magic Mountain offers free admission, more for veterans and active military

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is offering a variety of deals and special events in honor of veterans and active military members this Veterans' Day Weekend.
Six Flags Magic Mountain in California announces reopening date
Scripps File Photo
Six Flags Magic Mountain in California announces reopening date
Posted at 2:07 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 17:07:19-05

VALENCIA, Calif. (KERO) — Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is offering a variety of deals and special events in honor of veterans and active military members this Veterans' Day Weekend.

The special deal will run from November 11 to November 13.

In addition to free park admission, veterans and active military members will get free parking, meal, drink bottle, and commemorative gifts. Up to four family members will receive a special $19.99 admission price.

A valid military ID will be required, and all redemptions will take place at the front gate.

During the weekend, the park will conduct a ceremonial flag-raising each morning, along with a live performance of the national anthem at 10:30 a.m. Members of the U.S. military will be on-hand at the main gate, along with vehicles and uniforms on display.

For more details, visit the Six Flags Magic Mountain website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Find Out How to Donate Today