Slain officer's sister sues Facebook for wrongful death

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, left, and FBI via AP
This combo of file images shows Steven Carrillo, left, provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, and Robert Alvin Justus Jr., in undated Department of Motor Vehicles photo provided by the FBI. Carillo has been charged in the fatal shooting of Federal Protective Services security officer David Patrick Underwood and the wounding of his partner, while Justus Jr., has been charged with aiding and abetting the murder and attempted murder, in the shooting in Oakland, Calif., on May 29, 2020. Underwood’s sister is suing Facebook, accusing the tech giant of connecting the two anti-government extremists who plotted the killing on its platform and promoting.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jan 07, 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The sister of a slain federal security officer is suing Facebook, alleging the tech giant played a part in the radicalization of two men who are accused of planning the killing on its platform.

The men are awaiting trial for fatally shooting David Patrick Underwood and wounding his partner while they guarded a federal building in Oakland, California, in May 2020. Federal prosecutors said the men met through a Facebook page dedicated to the extremist “boogaloo” movement.

Underwood's sister says Facebook “bears responsibility” by knowingly promoting inflammatory and violent content and connecting extremists who plotted her brother's killing. A Facebook spokesman says these claims have no legal basis.

