Small aircraft makes landing on Interstate 5 in Del Mar, shutting down SB lanes

A small aircraft landed on Interstate 5 in the Del Mar area on Tuesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The aircraft, a single-engine Piper PA-32, landed on Interstate 5 near Via De La Valle just after 12 p.m. and came to rest against the center freeway divider, according to CHP officer Jim Bettancourt. He added that while landing, the plane may have struck several vehicles, but didn't immediately know the extent of any possible damages.

Emergency crews on the scene checked on two occupants inside of the plane and they did not appear to be injured, Bettancourt said. They will be checked on further by crews on the scene.

It wasn't clear if any motorists were injured.

Bettancourt said officers are investigating why the plane needed to make the emergency landing. In a statement, the FAA also confirmed it is investigating the incident:

"A single-engine Piper PA-32 landed on southbound Interstate 5 near Via de la Valle in San Diego, Calif., around 12:13 p.m. local time today. The number of people aboard the plane is unknown at this time. The FAA will release the aircraft tail number after investigators verify it at the scene. The FAA will investigate. The agency does not identify people involved in aircraft accidents or incidents. We will provide additional updates as we get them."

Caltrans San Diego advised motorists to avoid the area. All southbound lanes and the northbound HOV and #1 lanes were immediately closed. Traffic is being diverted off Lomas Santa Fe Dr.

The extent of any possible injuries related to the landing was not immediately known.