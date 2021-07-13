Small plane crashes into Northern California home

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say a small plane has crashed into a home in Monterey County. Dorothy Priolo, a spokeswoman with the Monterey County Regional Fire District, says the crash started a fire in the house that spread to nearby wildland.

It is not yet known if people were inside the home or how many people were on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a preliminary report that the twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into a residential area after departing from the Monterey Regional Airport in Monterey, Calif., at 10:40 a.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.