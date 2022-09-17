Watch Now
Small plane crashes onto Southern California beach's jetty

In a photo provided by the Ventura Police Department, a plane lies on the jetty at the beach at Marina Park after a crash Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Ventura., Calif. The three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said. (Ventura Police Department via AP)
Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 13:16:54-04

VENTURA, Calif. (AP)  —  A single-engine plane crashed onto a Southern California beach's jetty Friday and its three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said.

The plane hit the jetty around 4:45 p.m. Friday at Marina Park in the city of Ventura, according to the Ventura Police Department.

“All passengers all are safely out and no injuries are reported at this time,” the agency said on Facebook.

The plane was being removed from the beach on Friday night.

Ventura is located about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

