SoCal Edison won't face criminal charges in Woolsey Fire

(KERO) — Southern California Edison will not face criminal charges in connection to the deadly Woolsey Fire that burned in Southern California in 2018.

The blaze covered nearly 100,000 acres, killed three people, and destroyed more than 1,600 homes and buildings in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The utility company previously acknowledged its role in starting the fire.

But after an investigation the Department of Justice found insufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution.

And because of a potentially dry wind event tomorrow Pacific Gas and Electric is considering shutting off power to thousands of residents in Northern California.

PG&E issued a notice Sunday providing 48-hour notice to residents in 16 counties.

The utility said the public safety power shutoff could impact about 39,000 customers.

The majority of those, about 27,000, are in Butte and Shasta counties.

The Dixie Fire also grew another 15,000 acres from Saturday into Sunday.

That blaze burning in Northern California is now covering more than 570,000 acres.

Already the state's single largest fire on record, the Dixie Fire is just 31% contained.

More than 630 homes have been destroyed.

Nearly 15,000 other homes and buildings are currently threatened.

And with the Dixie Fire and other blazes continuing to grow there's a need for more firefighters on the front lines.

Cal Fire now saying nearly 10,600 firefighters are battling 10 active large wildfires in the state.

In total more than a million acres have burned from California wildfires.