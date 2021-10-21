Watch
SoCal maskless woman in store convicted of trespassing

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 17:47:23-04

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman who refused to wear a mask or leave a grocery store has been convicted of trespassing and obstructing a business or customers. An Orange County jury found Marianne Campbell Smith guilty on Wednesday.

She was sentenced to 40 hours of community service, a year of informal probation and a $200 fine. Smith was arrested on Aug. 15, 2020 at Mother’s Market in the city of Costa Mesa.

District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a statement in court said she tried to make the case about masks and freedom but that the case was about a private business and workers trying to comply with health orders.

