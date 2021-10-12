Watch
SoCal oil spill legal fight likely to last years

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
This aerial photo shows beachgoers as workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Huntington Beach reopened its shoreline this morning after water testing results came back with non-detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in ocean water, city officials and California State Parks announced.
California Oil Spill
Posted at 11:37 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 14:37:50-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Finding the cause of a major oil spill off Southern California, who is to blame and if they will be held accountable could take a long time.

The Coast Guard said Friday that investigators are trying to find a boat that is believed to have snagged the pipeline with its anchor in the past year.

The search for that vessel is among many avenues investigators are following from several federal and state agencies as they seek the source of the pipe rupture, how pipeline operators reacted to it and look into whether criminal charges are warranted.

