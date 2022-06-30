Some California gun owner's personal information may have been "exposed"

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, a data breach by the California Department of Justice may have made the personal information of those "who were granted or denied a concealed and carry weapons (CCW) permit between 2011-2021" public.

A statement from the California Department of Justice says that the information exposed "included names, date of birth, gender, race, driver’s license number, addresses, and criminal history. Social Security numbers or any financial information were not disclosed as a result of this event."

The DOJ also said that dashboards for the Assault Weapon Registry, Handguns Certified for Sale, Dealer Record of Sale, Firearm Safety Certificate, and Gun Violence Restraining Order were also affected but they are still investigating what information may have been released.

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I immediately launched an investigation into how this occurred at the California Department of Justice and will take strong corrective measures where necessary. The California Department of Justice is entrusted to protect Californians and their data. We acknowledge the stress this may cause those individuals whose information was exposed. I am deeply disturbed and angered.”

The KCSO issued an alert to county residents to make them aware of the situation so they can take appropriate precautions.

The DOJ says they are working with law enforcement agencies across the state.

Any Californian may take the following steps to immediately protect their information related to credit:

Monitor your credit. One of the best ways to protect yourself from identity theft is to monitor your credit history. To obtain free copies of your credit reports from the three major credit bureaus go to https://www.annualcreditreport.com.

Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus:

Place a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert helps protect you against the possibility of someone opening new credit accounts in your name. A fraud alert lasts 90 days and can be renewed. To post a fraud alert on your credit file, you must contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies listed above. Keep in mind that if place a fraud alert with any one of the three major credit reporting agencies, the alert will be automatically added by the other two agencies as well.