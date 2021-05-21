Watch
Southern California beach closed due to huge dead whale

Two fin whales found dead under hull of Australian ship at Naval Base San Diego
Posted at 4:54 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 19:54:26-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have closed a section of a Southern California beach and adjacent water near the carcass of a dead fin whale that washed ashore.

The Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental health division says Friday that the decomposing remains pose a health hazard at Bolsa Chica State Beach.

Authorities believe the whale is one of two that were struck by an Australian navy ship last week and then towed out to sea from San Diego.

Bolsa Chica is about 90 miles up the coast from San Diego Bay.

