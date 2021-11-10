Watch
Southern California drought emergency declared

Ethan Swope/AP
A kayaker fishes in Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Oroville, Calif., Aug. 22, 2021.
Lake Oroville
Posted at 12:03 PM, Nov 10, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The giant Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has declared a regional drought emergency due to record dry conditions.

Directors made the declaration Tuesday in a resolution that calls for increased conservation. Metropolitan serves as a wholesaler to 26 local water agencies that supply a region with 19 million people.

Board Chairwoman Gloria D. Gray says Southern California on average gets about one-third of its water from Northern California via the State Water Project and next year it will be lucky to get a small fraction of that. Metropolitan is trying to preserve State Water Project supplies by instead delivering Colorado River water to as much of the region as possible.

