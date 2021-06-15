Southern California gets 2 large firefighting helicopters

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire agencies are getting two large-scale helicopters that can each carry up to 3,000 gallons of water or retardant to try to limit the spread of wildfires, and just as hot dry weather is setting in.

Fire agencies in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties say they are entering a partnership starting Tuesday that will help deploy critical air resources quickly to wildfires.

The program includes two Boeing Chinook helitankers that will be able to drop retardant at night, something the agencies said they haven't done before. The tri-county effort will be in place for up to six months and is funded by $18 million from Southern California Edison.

It comes as much of the region is bracing for an early season heat wave.