Southern California man convicted of killing police officer

Posted at 3:35 PM, Sep 02, 2021
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who shot a man and then killed a police officer and wounded another in Los Angeles suburb has been convicted of first-degree murder and other crimes.

Michael Mejia was convicted Wednesday for the 2017 killings. He's now facing life in prison without chance of parole.

Authorities say the gang member and parolee shot and killed Roy Torres in East Los Angeles, stole his car and crashed it in Whittier.

Authorities say he opened fire on responding police, wounding one and killing 53-year-old Keith Boyer.

Authorities say he later confessed the killings to homicide detectives.

