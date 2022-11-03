Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Southern California mountains get snow from departing storm

The tail end of the season’s first significant storm dropped snow on Southern California mountains as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system.
California Storm
Patrick Griley/AP
This photo provided by Mammoth Lakes Tourism shows the sky lift during the first snow fall at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. California's first significant storm of the season is bringing rain to the southern half of the state but winter-like conditions persist in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. (Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism via AP)
California Storm
California Storm
Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 14:21:49-04

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — The tail end of the season's first significant storm dropped snow on Southern California mountains early Thursday as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system.

Up to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow was reported by the Big Bear Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

Heavy snow fell on the vital Interstate 5 corridor through Tejon Pass high in the mountains north of Los Angeles but traffic continued to move with escorts by California Highway Patrol officers.

The storm developed in the Gulf of Alaska and pushed down into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, dropping widespread rain and coating parts of the Sierra Nevada with snow.

In its aftermath, freeze warnings were issued for the north coast and frost advisories were issued for the Sacramento Valley and the region south of Monterey Bay. Freeze watches were posted for central coast interior valleys.

Another large Pacific storm system was forecast to enter California early next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Us on These Streaming Platforms

Watch Us on These Streaming Platforms