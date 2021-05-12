Watch
Southern California seeks US help against illegal fireworks

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles City Hall is illuminated with dark blue lights as Dodgers fans celebrate with fireworks on Sunset Boulevard after watching the broadcast of Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Los Angeles. A Southern California official is seeking federal help in stopping an influx of illegal fireworks that has fueled use of skyrockets and firecrackers well beyond July 4 and led to the deadly explosion of a cache in the middle of a neighborhood this year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 4:21 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 19:21:47-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California official is seeking federal help in stopping an influx of illegal fireworks. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger outlined the concerns in letters to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The letters released Tuesday emphasized the potential for fireworks to cause wildfires in drought-stricken California.

Widespread use of illegal fireworks has surged beyond the Fourth of July. On March 16, an illegal stockpile of fireworks blew up in the city of Ontario, killing two men and forcing evacuation of a wide area so that unexploded items could be gathered and destroyed.

