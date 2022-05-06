Watch
Southern California wild burro fatally shot with arrow

In this photo provided by Riverside County Animal Services, a wild burro stands in an enclosure in the Reche Canyon area of Riverside County, California, May 6, 2022, with an arrow that was shot through its side. Animal services authorities are looking for the person who fatally wounded the inland Southern California's wild burro. Animal Services officers found the wounded burro April 30, in the canyon. The arrow struck with sufficient force to penetrate all the way through the animal's belly and out the other side. The burro was transported to an equine hospital but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services via AP)
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Animal services authorities are looking for the person who fatally wounded one of inland Southern California’s wild burros with an arrow.

Animal Services officers found the wounded burro April 30 in the Reche Canyon area of Riverside County.

The arrow struck with sufficient force to penetrate all the way through the animal’s belly and out the other side.

The burro was transported to an equine hospital but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

The arrow was given to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in hope that a fingerprint or some other information might help the investigation.

