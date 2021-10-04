Southern California woman shot by school cop to be taken off life support

(KERO) — The family of a woman who was left brain dead after being shot by a Southern California school safety officer says she will be taken off life support in the coming days.

Police say Mona Rodriguez was involved in a fight a block away from a high school last week. Rodriguez got into the passenger seat of a car, sped away and the school resource officer began shooting striking the woman in the back of the head.

The family is urging the state's attorney general to open an independent investigation saying he should be criminally charged for his actions.