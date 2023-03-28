Southern California's largest reservoir is being refilled

HEMET, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time in nearly three years, water is once again roaring into Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet. Officials say they expect the reservior to be full by the end of the water year.

Not only is Diamond Valley Lake sort of a savings account for our water supply it also makes water available in case of extreme emergency.

"It is on the west side of the San Andreas Fault, if there happens to be a seismic event on the fault, we have about a six-month supply of water to serve the region,” said one official.

As for the parts of Southern California that cannot get access to this water because they’re at higher elevations, the Metropolitan Water District is hoping to address that issue with a project that will allow water to be taken out of Diamond Valley Lake and pumped uphill to serve some of those communities that had to cut outdoor water use during the drought.