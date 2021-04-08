Watch
Space Force field command to be located at LA military base

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo Chief of Space Operations at U.S. Space Force Gen. John Raymond speaks at a ceremony to commemorate the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex​, in Washington. Los Angeles Air Force Base will serve as a field command site for the U.S. Space Force, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, April 8, 2021. The military will establish the Space Systems Command at the base near Los Angeles International Airport, the governor said in a statement. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
John Raymond, Chief of Space Operations
Space Force California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Air Force Base will serve as a field command site for the U.S. Space Force.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the military will establish the Space Systems Command at the base near Los Angeles International Airport. No timetable was offered.

The governor said in a statement that the field command will have “nationwide authority over launches and procurement."

The Space Force was launched in December 2019 under President Donald Trump as the first new military service since the establishment of the Air Force as an independent entity in 1947. It operates as part of the Air Force.

