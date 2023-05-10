SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:09 p.m. on Wednesday.

The rocket is carrying 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the rocket's first stage booster landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The same booster was previously used on a Starlink mission and for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 launch.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/wL2qRtrYxI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 10, 2023

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

