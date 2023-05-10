Watch Now
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The rocket is carrying 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.
spacex falcon 9 rocket 3323.JPG
KSBY
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 3, 2023.
Posted at 4:02 PM, May 10, 2023
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:09 p.m. on Wednesday.

The rocket is carrying 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the rocket's first stage booster landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The same booster was previously used on a Starlink mission and for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 launch.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

