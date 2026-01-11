Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX targets Sunday launch of Falcon 9 rocket from California

The Twilight mission launch window opens at 5:19 a.m. PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base with backup opportunity Monday
A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Falcon Heavy, has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on the Twilight mission Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The 57-minute launch window opens at 5:19 a.m. PT from Space Launch Complex 4E. The mission will send satellites to a dusk-dawn sun-synchronous orbit.

If weather or technical issues delay the launch, SpaceX has a backup opportunity Monday with the same launch window.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX's Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, though what people experience will depend on weather and other conditions.

Weather permitting, the launch could be visible to the unaided eye over a wide area.

SpaceX's live webcast will begin approximately 15 minutes before liftoff at spacex.com/launches. Additional countdown status and video feeds are available at spaceflightnow.com and the SpaceX social media account on X.

The launch information is subject to change.

