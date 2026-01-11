SpaceX targets Sunday launch of Falcon 9 rocket from California

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on the Twilight mission Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The 57-minute launch window opens at 5:19 a.m. PT from Space Launch Complex 4E. The mission will send satellites to a dusk-dawn sun-synchronous orbit.

If weather or technical issues delay the launch, SpaceX has a backup opportunity Monday with the same launch window.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX's Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing, though what people experience will depend on weather and other conditions.

Weather permitting, the launch could be visible to the unaided eye over a wide area.

SpaceX's live webcast will begin approximately 15 minutes before liftoff at spacex.com/launches. Additional countdown status and video feeds are available at spaceflightnow.com and the SpaceX social media account on X.

The launch information is subject to change.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

